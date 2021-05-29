Left Menu

Divi's Lab Q4 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 488 crore

Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 25 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 488 crore for the quarter ended March.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:01 IST
Divi's Lab Q4 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 488 crore
The company is the leading manufacturer of active pharmaceuticals ingredients and intermediates. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 25 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 488 crore for the quarter ended March. It had reported profit after tax of Rs 392 crore in Q4 FY20. Though tax expenses rose from Rs 83 crore to Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY21, total revenues rose 20 per cent on-year to Rs 1,741 crore from Rs 1,453 crore.

The company benefited from a low base in the year-ago quarter which was hit by the Covid-19 national lockdown. However, the company's earnings showed strong traction in 2020-21 due to a surge in demand for bulk drugs caused by the pandemic.

For the financial year ended March, the company's board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 20 per share. Divi's Labs took a capacity expansion with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore for fast-tracking a customs synthesis project.

A part of the project has been completed and become operational, it said adding that rest of the plan will be completed during early part of the next financial year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021