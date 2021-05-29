Moscow approves new timetable for Air France flights to Russia - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:28 IST
Russia has approved a new timetable for Air France flights between Paris and Moscow avoiding Belarusian airspace, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday.
The new timetable comes into force this weekend, TASS quoted the airline as saying. The first flight operating under the new schedule had already left France en route for Moscow, it said.
