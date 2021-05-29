HMSI commences production; announces financial support to dealers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday said it has resumed production across its manufacturing plants in the country.

The two-wheeler major has production facilities at Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

The company has also announced financial support for its authorised dealers, who were under complete lockdown.

As per the initiative, the company will bear the full interest cost of the dealer's inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.

''We are gradually resuming production operations following all COVID-19 compliance & lockdown guidelines by the respective state governments.

“While there are visible signs of recovery in the country, we will continue to monitor the situation very closely and are moving forward with safety and well-being of all our stakeholders as a top priority,'' HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Commenting on assistance to the dealer community, HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said that in these difficult times, the company is proactively extending financial support to its dealers. ''We are confident that full interest support on the existing dealer inventory of those dealers who are under lockdown for 30 days or more will ease their immediate business continuity concern.

“Also, there is a positive momentum visible in COVID-19 vaccination drive along with various other measures by Central and State governments,'' he added.

However, the company is moving forward with a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations, Guleria noted.

''We expect an easing of restrictions by various local administrations and state governments in the near future and are accordingly moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner to serve our customers,'' he said. The company has announced an extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till July 31, 2021, across all its dealership networks pan-India.

This extension will be applicable for all customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021.

