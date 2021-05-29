Left Menu

Sundaram Finance, TVS Group companies contribute Rs 8 cr to TN's COVID-19 relief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:48 IST
Sundaram Finance, TVS Group companies contribute Rs 8 cr to TN's COVID-19 relief
Non Banking Finance Company Sundaram Finance and TVS Group companies,including Brakes India, Wheels India, Sundaram Home Finance and Royal Sundaram General Insurance have contributed Rs eight crore towards the Tamil Nadu government's COVID-19 relief efforts.

The contribution includes Rs 2.50 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Rs 2.50 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and Rs three crore towards import of oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters, a press release said here on Saturday Wheels India managing director Srivats Ram handed over the cheques for Rs eight crore to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday, it added.

