Left Menu

With bells and flowers, Hungary marks anniversary of Danube boat disaster

The 135-meter (443 ft) Swiss river cruiser Viking Sigyn hit a 27-meter (88 ft) tourist boat called Mermaid, causing it to capsize and sink under a bridge during heavy rain on the evening of May 29, 2019. "It is still very strange to be here," said Zsolt Sogor, a legal representative of the company that owned the Mermaid. 21, Sogor said. In November 2019, Hungarian prosecutors charged the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn, identified as C.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:16 IST
With bells and flowers, Hungary marks anniversary of Danube boat disaster
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

With the tolling of a bell and a wreath lowered into the water, Hungary marked the second anniversary on Saturday of a Budapest boat accident that killed 27 people, mostly South Korean tourists, in the worst river accident on the Danube in decades. The 135-meter (443 ft) Swiss river cruiser Viking Sigyn hit a 27-meter (88 ft) tourist boat called Mermaid, causing it to capsize and sink under a bridge during heavy rain on the evening of May 29, 2019.

"It is still very strange to be here," said Zsolt Sogor, a legal representative of the company that owned the Mermaid. "I am here because there are many for whom this day opens deep wounds." After a sailor lowered the wreath into the river from a boat, those on board threw flowers into the water to remember the victims at the commemoration event, led by the Hungarian Ecumenical Church.

Of 33 passengers and two crew members, only seven Korean passengers survived. One South Korean tourist who was onboard remains missing. The survivors are due to give testimony at the next hearing of the trial, which began more than a year ago, on Sept. 21, Sogor said.

In November 2019, Hungarian prosecutors charged the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn, identified as C. Yuriy from Odesa, with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help. His lawyers have said he was devastated but did nothing wrong. The captain could face between two and 11 years in prison if he is found guilty.

A verdict is expected early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021