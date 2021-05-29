Left Menu

Central Bank of India allots over 280 cr preferential shares to govt for capital infusion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:00 IST
Central Bank of India allots over 280 cr preferential shares to govt for capital infusion
The capital raising committee of the bank's board at a meeting held on May 29, 2021, allotted 280,53,76,972 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 17.11 per share to the government aggregating up to Rs 4,800 crore, the bank said in a BSE filing. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Central Bank of India on Saturday said it has allotted over 280 crore shares to the government on a preferential basis for Rs 4,800 crore capital infusion in the bank.

The capital raising committee of the bank's board at a meeting held on May 29, 2021, allotted 280,53,76,972 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 17.11 per share to the government aggregating up to Rs 4,800 crore, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The allotment has been done subsequent to the passing of the special resolution by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on May 18, it said. ''With this allotment, the shareholding of President of India (Government of India) has increased from 89.78 per cent to 93.08 per cent,'' it added.

