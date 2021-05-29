Left Menu

Dhanlaxmi Bank net profit doubles to Rs 5.28 cr in Mar qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:13 IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank net profit doubles to Rs 5.28 cr in Mar qtr
Income during Q4FY21 fell to Rs 242.18 crore from Rs 280.98 crore in the same quarter of FY2019-20, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, up by over two-folds from a year ago.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the year-ago same quarter. However, the net profit during the reported quarter of FY21 was down sequentially by 55.3 per cent from Rs 11.81 crore in the December 2020-21 quarter.

Income during Q4FY21 fell to Rs 242.18 crore from Rs 280.98 crore in the same quarter of FY2019-20, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

For the entire fiscal year 2020-21, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 37.19 crore, which fell by 43.5 per cent from a year ago's Rs 65.78 crore.

Total income during the year was also down at Rs 1,072.23 crore from Rs 1,100.44 crore in FY20.

Bank's asset quality showed deterioration with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) spiking to 9.23 per cent of the gross advances by end of March 2021 as against 5.90 per cent by end of March 2020.

In value terms, the gross NPAs of the lender rose to Rs 657.21 crore from Rs 401.22 crore.

Net NPAs also soared to 4.76 per cent (Rs 322.92 crore) from 1.55 per cent (Rs 100.94 crore).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021