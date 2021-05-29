PNB to divest stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co, the lender said on Saturday.

The city-headquartered state-owned bank had acquired a stake in the life insurer post amalgamation of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) into itself last fiscal year.

''The bank intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, an associate of the bank, at an appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options,'' PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The erstwhile OBC held a 23 per cent stake in the life insurer, which by virtue of amalgamation has come to PNB. Canara Bank owns a 51 per cent stake, while HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Ltd as a foreign partner owns 26 per cent.

PNB, however, has not disclosed how much stake it will dilute in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.

It is also a promoter of another insurer PNB Metlife Insurance, owning the highest stake of 30 per cent. The company was set up in 2001, in which other shareholders include US-based Metlife with 26 per cent, Elpro (21 per cent) and M Pallonji & Company (18 per cent).

As per extant insurance guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), one promoter cannot hold more than a 10 per cent stake in two insurance ventures.

