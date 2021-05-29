Left Menu

PNB to divest stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Canara Bank owns 51 per cent stake, while HSBC Insurance Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd as a foreign partner owns 26 per cent.PNB, however, has not disclosed how much stake it will dilute in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.It is also a promoter of another insurer PNB Metlife Insurance, owning the highest stake of 30 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:31 IST
PNB to divest stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
PNB, however, has not disclosed how much stake it will dilute in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co, the lender said on Saturday.

The city-headquartered state-owned bank had acquired a stake in the life insurer post amalgamation of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) into itself last fiscal year.

''The bank intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, an associate of the bank, at an appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options,'' PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The erstwhile OBC held a 23 per cent stake in the life insurer, which by virtue of amalgamation has come to PNB. Canara Bank owns a 51 per cent stake, while HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Ltd as a foreign partner owns 26 per cent.

PNB, however, has not disclosed how much stake it will dilute in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.

It is also a promoter of another insurer PNB Metlife Insurance, owning the highest stake of 30 per cent. The company was set up in 2001, in which other shareholders include US-based Metlife with 26 per cent, Elpro (21 per cent) and M Pallonji & Company (18 per cent).

As per extant insurance guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), one promoter cannot hold more than a 10 per cent stake in two insurance ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021