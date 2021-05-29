Suzlon Energy appoints Himanshu Mody as CFO

Suzlon Energy on Saturday said Himanshu Mody is appointed as its new Chief Financial Office from August 1, 2021.

''Himanshu Mody has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company, as key managerial personnel, to act as Group Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1st August 2021,'' a BSE filing said.

Himanshu, who holds MSC in Finance from University of Strathclyde, Scotland, UK, brings to fore over 22 years of rich and dynamic experience in the fields of finance and strategy with a strong focus on corporate finance including mergers and acquisitions, fund raising, debt and equity and financial restructuring. Himanshu worked as Group Executive Director for a year and a half with BCCL (Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd) and was responsible for matters pertaining to Corporate Governance, Legal and Tax efficiencies, Capital Allocation and Fund Management. Prior to BCCL, Himanshu worked at the Essel Group, for 20 years. He progressed extremely well with increasing responsibility over the last decade to become the Chief Financial Officer of the group. Himanshu was heading the group finance and strategy for its businesses in media & entertainment, news & information, education, infrastructure, gaming, wellness, and lifestyle. Himanshu has worked for several years on various corporate strategy, fund raising and M&A initiatives undertaken by the Essel Group. Himanshu Mody is not related to any of the Directors of the Company.

''This is also to inform that Swapnil Jain has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 31st May 2021 to pursue opportunities outside the group. We appreciate Swapnil’s contribution during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, especially towards the debt restructuring process and other financial matters. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,'' the company said.

The above decisions were taken at the meeting of the board of directors of the company held on May 29, 2021, it added PTI KKS MKJ MKJ

