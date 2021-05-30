Left Menu

1 killed, 1 injured in single-engine plane crash in Utah

PTI | Eden | Updated: 30-05-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 05:46 IST
One man died and another man suffered severe burns when their single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday morning near the Powder Mountain area near Eden in northern Utah, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.

It's not clear whey the plane went down.

Authorities said the injured man was transported by air to the University of Utah burn center.

The plane had left Ogden's Hinkley Airport not long before the crash.

The crash resulted in a small fire, but officials say the crash site was cold and wet so the fire was quickly extinguished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

