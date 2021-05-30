Left Menu

Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.39 lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance Industries tops chart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 10:12 IST
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,39,566.52 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS, and Infosys emerging as top performers.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points or 1.74 percent.

Only Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance saw losses in their market capitalisation for the trading week closed on Friday.

Among the gainers, Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by Rs 59,590.77 crore to Rs 13,28,049.94 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 23,562.96 crore to take its valuation to Rs 11,63,018.74 crore and Infosys gained Rs 21,395.27 crore to Rs 5,98,604.10 crore.

The market capitalization of State Bank of India rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 8,435.06 crore to Rs 3,56,849.67 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 4,555.41 crore to reach Rs 4,58,418.62 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 2,721.71 crore to Rs 8,28,341.24 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 608.28 crore to see its capitalization reach Rs 4,45,171.34 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 8,904.94 crore to Rs 5,45,762.50 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 1,282.63 crore to Rs 3,38,589.27 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

