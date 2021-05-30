Left Menu

MPC decision, macroeco data, COVID-19 trends to dictate market trends this week: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:47 IST
MPC decision, macroeco data, COVID-19 trends to dictate market trends this week: Analysts
  • Country:
  • India

The MPC's interest rate decision, a host of macroeconomic data announcements, COVID-19 trends, and global factors would be the major highlights in the equity market this week and their outcome would be a major driving force going ahead, analysts said.

''This week marks the beginning of the new month also and a lot of important macroeconomic data and events are lined up. On the macroeconomic front, we have GDP data for the first quarter, core sector data, Markit Manufacturing PMI, and services data scheduled during the week,'' said Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra.

He also added monthly auto sales numbers will also start pouring in from June 1. Importantly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting is also scheduled this week, Mishra added.

''Expectations of state-wise unlocking due to declining COVID-19 cases are giving hopes of economic recovery.

''As the result of a decline in the COVID-19 second wave infection curve, the plausibility of further re-opening of the economy has enlarged and consequently the market is expected to gain further momentum surpassing previous highs,'' said Geojit Financial Services Head (Research) Vinod Nair.

RBI interest rate decision on Friday would be a major event watched by investors.

''The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh COVID-19 cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy in June which will help revive commercial activities.

''This week RBI's MPC would be the key monitorable,'' Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head (Retail Research) Siddhartha Khemka said.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 882.40 points or 1.74 percent.

''Going forward, likely announcement of phased withdrawal of state-level lockdowns in coming weeks and likely recovery in economic activities can potentially aid market to sustain a rally in the near to medium term,'' Reliance Securities Head (Strategy) Binod Modi said.

Movement of the rupee, Brent crude, and foreign institutional investors investment trend would also be looked at by market investors for further direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021