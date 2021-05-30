Eight migrant labourers injured in road accident in J-K's Ramban

Eight migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh were injured when their overcrowded vehicle turned turtle along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

The 55-seater bus, carrying 82 passengers, including 20 women and 27 children, was on its way to central Kashmir's Budgam district from Lakhanpur, a police official said.

Advertisement

The bus turned turtle when its driver lost control on reaching Khuni Nallah, resulting in injuries to eight passengers, including a boy who lost one of his arms, the official said.

He said the rescuers comprising the police, Army, CRPF and local volunteers evacuated the injured to Ramban district hospital, and later six of them were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.

The police have registered a case and a search is on for the driver who fled the scene after the accident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)