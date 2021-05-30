Left Menu

Govt may lift restrictions on oxygen use for some priority industries in 2-3 days

Some priority industries will get oxygen in the next 2-3 days, the official told PTI.Exercising the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had directed the states to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available...for medical purposes only.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said that providing medical-grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of COVID-19 was a challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:12 IST
Govt may lift restrictions on oxygen use for some priority industries in 2-3 days
  • Country:
  • India

The government is likely to lift restrictions on the use of liquid oxygen for some priority industries in the next 2-3 days as demand for medical oxygen has come down, a top government official said on Sunday.

To make oxygen available to more people during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on April 25 had barred the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose and asked manufacturing units to maximise its production and make it available to the government for medical use.

''Demand for medical oxygen has come down. Some priority industries will get oxygen in the next 2-3 days,'' the official told PTI.

Exercising the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had directed the states to ensure that ''use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available...for medical purposes only''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said that providing medical-grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of COVID-19 was a challenge. In normal times, daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 million tonnes (MT), which has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT, the prime minister said.

Liquid oxygen is used in steel making, chemical, pharmaceuticals, petroleum processing and paper manufacturing industries.

As per the Union health ministry's update on Sunday, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 in new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800.

The daily positivity rate declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021