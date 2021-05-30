Left Menu

Dollar Industries Q4 net profit rises 58pc to Rs 19cr

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
City-based hosiery major Dollar Industries Limited has posted a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 21, recording a rise of 58 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The profit during the quarter jumped on the back of higher operating revenue of Rs 308 crore against Rs 237 crore in the previous year.

Claiming a market share of 15 per cent in the organised segment, Dollar Industries said the full year profit for the company was Rs 87 crore, a jump of 49 per cent amid COVID-19 disruptions.

''This year under review has been overshadowed by the Corona Virus where the economy is hit but the company reported a positive revenue growth. This quarter the raw-material prices stabilised a bit before showing uncertainty in prices again.

''he Company is poised to grow and continue its growth journey,'' Dollar MD Vinod Kumar Gupta said.

