S Railway delivers over 1,800 MT of medical oxygen to TN
- Country:
- India
Chennai, May 30 (PTI): Over 1,800 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have so far been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 31 oxygen express trains, the Southern Railway said here on Sunday.
The 30th express with the LMO from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the 31st from Jindal Steel Siding, Dolvi, Maharashtra, arrived in Chennai today, a press release from the Southern Railway said.
The two trains came to the Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet here, the release said.
One brought 73.17 metric tonne of the LMO while the other carried 80.44 metric tonne, it said.
Till date, 1,887.62 metric tonne of the gas has been brought for Tamil Nadu, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oxygen Express from Odisha reaches Chennai
Cyclone Tauktae: ICG says all but 19 fishing boats have returned to ports in Maharashtra, Gujarat
Cyclone Tauktae: Districts on Maharashtra's Konkan coast asked to review preparedness
Cyclone Tauktae: Amit Shah reviews preparedness with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman-Diu administrator
Cyclone Tauktae: Shah holds meeting with Gujarat, Maharashtra CMs, reviews preparedness of health facilities