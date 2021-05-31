J Kumar Infraprojects bags Rs 1,307.88 cr order from MMRDA

Civil engineering and construction company J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,307.88 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

In a regulatory filing the company said the order is for part design and construction of balance works of Mumbai Metro Rail project ''The company has received a letter of acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for part design and construction of balance works... of Mumbai Metro Rail project of MMRDA, amounting to Rs 1,307.88 crore,'' J Kumar Infraprojects said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects were trading 2.75 per cent higher at Rs 181.40 apiece on BSE.

