Left Menu

Plum raises USD 15.6 million Series A funding led by Tiger Global

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 11:07 IST
Plum raises USD 15.6 million Series A funding led by Tiger Global
  • Country:
  • India

Group health insurance startup Plum said on Monday it has raised a USD 15.6 million Series A led by Tiger Global with participation from earlier investors Sequoia Capital India's Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, Incubate Fund and Gemba Capital.

Angel investors in this round include Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh (founders of Unacademy), Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal (founders of Groww), Ramakant Sharma & Anuj Srivastava (founders of Livspace), and Douglas Feirstein (founder of Hired).

Bengaluru-headquartered Plum raised USD five million in earlier rounds last year.

With over 600 organisations on-boarded, Plum said in a statement it has been witnessing a growth rate of 110 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Its client base includes SMEs, corporates and 'fast- growing' startups in India, including Groww, Unacademy, Twilio, CleverTap, UrbanLadder, smallcase and Simpl, the statement said.

The funds raised will be used to further scale engineering, business development and operations teams.

The company said it is building newer insurance products for SMEs who have teams as small as seven employees and cannot afford to pay annual premiums.

Plum is additionally looking at building deeper API integrations with leading insurers like ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Star Health and New India Assurance, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021