Divi's Laboratories shares jump 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday gained 4 per cent after the company reported a 29.30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 4 per cent to Rs 4,284.05 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

Advertisement

At the NSE, it gained 3.97 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 4,284.20.

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 29.30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 502.02 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 388.23 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,811.71 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,466.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,984.29 crore as against Rs 1,376.54 crore for the previous fiscal year, the filing said.

The company's total income for the financial year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 7,031.96 crore. It was Rs 5,584.05 crore for the year ago fiscal year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)