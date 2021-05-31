Left Menu

TVS Motor expands presence in Iraq with marquee showroom

Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company on Monday inaugurated a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 31-05-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 11:27 IST
TVS Motor is the flagship company of $8.5 billion TVS Group.. Image Credit: ANI
Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company on Monday inaugurated a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC. The showroom was inaugurated along Palestine Street. It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for TVS Motor Company in the region.

Apart from a wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, it will host spare parts and a service facility. The company will also launch two products -- commuter motorcycle TVS StaRHLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus -- in the market.

TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products for diverse requirements. Ritaj International has been its distribution partner. TVS Motor Company products in Iraq include the moped TVS XL100, commuter motorcycles TVS HLX 150 and TVS Max 125, scooters TVS Jupiter, TVS WEGO, TVS ScootyPep+, TVS NTORQ 125, and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe. (ANI)

