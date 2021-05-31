J Kumar Infra bags Rs 1,308 crore order for Mumbai metro rail project

J Kumar Infraprojects said on Monday it has received a letter of acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for the Mumbai metro rail project. The scope of project is part design and construction of balance works of package elevated viaduct and 10 elevated stations. The contract value of project is Rs 1,307.88 crore.

J Kumar Infraprojects is a leading construction company set up in 1980. It reported 5.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 33 crore on a 13 per cent rise in net sales to Rs 992 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. At 12:30 pm, the company's stock was trading 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 182.95 per unit. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)