Spain's Economy Minister says it is not the moment to raise taxes

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday the government doesn't plan to increase taxes at the moment as it focuses on stimulating the economy to recover from the severe economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, it is not the moment to raise taxes," she said in an interview with COPE radio station.

