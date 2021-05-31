Left Menu

European stocks slip from record high, Deutsche Bank drags

European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism about a swift economic recovery put the benchmark index on course for the fourth month of gain. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0714 GMT, with shares in Frankfurt falling 0.2% and Paris dipping 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:57 IST
European stocks slip from record high, Deutsche Bank drags
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism about a swift economic recovery put the benchmark index on course for the fourth month of gain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0714 GMT, with shares in Frankfurt falling 0.2% and Paris dipping 0.1%. UK and US markets are closed for a holiday, keeping trading activity muted across the board.

The STOXX 600 was on course to record a 2.6% rise in May as economies gradually reopened after lockdowns, while governments and central banks reiterated support to help the recovery. Deutsche Bank slipped 1.7% after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve told the German lender it was failing to address persistent shortcomings in its anti-money-laundering controls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021