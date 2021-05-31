Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF): Asia's Largest Jewellery Virtual Trade Fair to Be Organized on 22-24 June 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF), one of the largest gems and jewellery trade fairs in the world, will be held virtually between June 22-24, 2021, under the name of “BGJF Virtual Trade Fair (the 66th Special Edition)”.

This BGIF Virtual Trade Fair will feature products with latest innovation, many up-and-coming artisans and designers, exquisite pieces of the world's top craftsmanship and nationally-renowned manufacturing companies as well. It will serve as an online platform for gems and jewellery trading and networking, where buyers and exporters from all over the world will be able to conduct businesses and build long-term trading relationships despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Moreover, key players in the industry, including Thai Silver Exporters Association, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce and other related agencies can provide useful and necessary information to assist businesses and individuals in their buying process.

Thailand, one of the main Jewellery exporters in Asia is renowned for its jewellery resources, design, manufacturing​ and exquisite craftsmanship. In the recent years, Thai silver jewellery has gained popularity as it is more affordable compared to other metals such as gold and platinum. The export value of Thai silver jewellery from January-March 2021 is totaled at 371.30 million USD, an increase of 6.46 percent from the same period of last year, mainly driven by higher demand and sales volume according to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP). The industry is forecasted to see a rise in exports of silver jewellery and accessories throughout 2021.

In addition, silver goes well with casual, traditional, western or professional attire and men have developed their liking for silver jewellery such as bracelets, chains, rings, etc., making it a leading favorite for jewellery lovers and savvy collectors. The versatility makes it more complimentary to mixing and matching for those who seek to create interesting and distinctive look.

Consumer appetite for jewellery and accessories, which has been dampened by COVID-19 pandemic has started to increase due to the dynamic of the industry and changes in consumer behavior. One of the main indicators is the value of the global jewellery market, which is expected to rise from USD 230 billion in 2020 to USD 292 billion by 2025 according to Statista.com.

Gems and jewellery industry in Thailand offers flexibility in terms of OEM services from sourcing, designing, packaging to manufacturing. Buyers are able to address their demands, quality, quantities and budget, enabling it to be a major jewellery trading hub in Asia. One of the country’s main export markets is India, with an export value of 143.97 million USD from January-March 2021. Apart from silver jewellery and accessories, Indian market is the third largest buyer of Thai colored gemstones due to their fine craftsmanship, competitive price and excellent quality.

