Nine die after overloaded jeep plunges into river in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine people have drowned after their overloaded jeep fell into the Yarkhoon River in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a media report on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Onauch Suspension Bridge, near Yarkhoon Valley, on Sunday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The jeep began its journey with 11 people aboard, including the driver, from Chitral city to the Yarkhoon Valley.

Assistant Commissioner, Mastuj tehsil, Shah Adnan told the newspaper that the vehicle was overloaded with cargo tied to the roof, which could have caused the vehicle to lose balance on the bridge and break through it's railing.

Of the 11 travelers in total, ten persons died, while one managed to swim to safety. Rescue teams are trying to retrieve the bodies from the sunk vehicle.

