Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business

Raymond Ltd said on Monday it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its realty business.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:09 IST
Sahni is reckoned for his knowledge in the sector and financial acumen. Image Credit: ANI
Raymond Ltd said on Monday it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its realty business. An industry stalwart, Sahni was till recently the COO of real estate business of ECL Finance Limited (Edelweiss Group).

He bring enormous experience in executing projects including luxury housing, affordable housing, commercial and retail properties. With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane, Raymond forayed into the real estate space during 2019 with its maiden project 'Aspirational District' which is spread over 14 acres.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd, said Sahni's entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty's future growth plans. In the past three decades, Sahni has worked at GCorp Developers and Mahindra Lifespaces Limited in various leadership roles. He began his career with Tata Steel and later worked with JSW Aluminum. (ANI)

