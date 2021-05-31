JB Chemicals launches medicated nicotine lozenges to help quit smoking

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched medicated nicotine lozenges that will help reduce the urge to consume or smoke tobacco.

On the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day', the drug maker has also launched an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot 'Dr Will', which would encourage and support tobacco smokers to quit smoking.

NOSMOK nicotine lozenges will help reduce the urge to consume or smoke tobacco and relieve the psychological and psychomotor withdrawal symptoms, thus helping such people in their tobacco cessation journey, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The medicated nicotine lozenges will be available in mint flavour as sugar-based and sugar-free variants in 2mg and 4mg strengths.

The lozenges are a part of the company's global portfolio which are being introduced in the country.

''India's death burden and the economic costs from tobacco usage are unacceptably high and it is critical that we address this issue. Studies indicate that over 55 per cent of tobacco users are willing to quit all forms of tobacco. ''However, quitting tobacco is a challenge, especially with the added social and economic stresses because of the pandemic,'' JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals CEO & Whole Time Director Nikhil Chopra said.

A study sanctioned by the company has revealed that a successful tobacco cessation initiative would require not just nicotine replacement therapy but also patient education and support through the journey to quit smoking, he added.

''This has led to our launching nicotine replacement pharmacotherapy, NOSMOK accompanied by a digital AI-enabled WhatsApp based chatbot, 'Dr Will'. We are confident that these will help tobacco users and smokers to successfully beat their habit and emerge tobacco free,'' Chopra noted.

