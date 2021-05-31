Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country's effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Monday.
The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement