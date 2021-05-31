Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 337 to Rs 71,948 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery gained Rs 337, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 71,948 per kg in 10,552 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.36 per cent higher at USD 28.12 per ounce in New York.

