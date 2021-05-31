Left Menu

Gold futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:01 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices on Monday gained Rs 210 to touch Rs 49,360 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 210, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 49,360 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,778 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.17 per cent higher at USD 1,908.60 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021