Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Monday gained Rs 210 to touch Rs 49,360 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 210, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 49,360 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,778 lots.

Advertisement

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.17 per cent higher at USD 1,908.60 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)