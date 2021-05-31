Tata Steel's MD, CEO Narendran takes over as new CII President

Left Menu

T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, on Monday assumed office as the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2021-22.

The apex body serves as a reference point for Indian industry and international business community.. Image Credit: ANI
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is now the President Designate of CII for 2021-22. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., takes over as CII Vice President for 2021-22. He has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years.

The new office bearers were elected at CII's annual general meeting. The apex chamber works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government and civil society through advisory and consultative processes.

It has 62 offices including 10 centres of excellence, in India, eight overseas offices in Australia, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the US. Besides, it has institutional partnerships with 394 counterpart organisations in 133 countries. (ANI)

