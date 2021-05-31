Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:04 IST
CII elects T V Narendran as new president
Industry chamber CII on Monday said it has elected T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd, as its new president for 2021-22.

He takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Narendran ''has assumed office as the President of CII for 2021-22,'' it said.

In a statement, it said that Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level.

He was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and has led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.

It also said that Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, is now the President-designate of the chamber for 2021- Further Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., takes over as CII Vice President for 2021-22, it added. PTI RR SHW SHW

