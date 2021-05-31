COVID-19: Maha's Raigad left with 6,857 active cases

Raigad district in Maharashtra has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,28,552, including 3,040 deaths, while the discharge of 1,18,655 people had left it with 6,857 patients under treatment at present, officials said on Monday.

Panvel, enjoying proximity to Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai due to a suburban train network run by Central Railway, leads with 1,426 active cases, followed by 974 in Alibag, and Poladpur at the bottom with 44 cases, they said.

The district has seen 7,07,989 coronavirus tests so far, of which 4,08,847 were done prior to March 31 this year and the rest between April 1 and May 29.

The mortality rate in Raigad district is 2.36 percent, the officials said.

