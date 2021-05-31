COVID-19: Maha's Raigad left with 6,857 active cases
- Country:
- India
Raigad district in Maharashtra has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,28,552, including 3,040 deaths, while the discharge of 1,18,655 people had left it with 6,857 patients under treatment at present, officials said on Monday.
Panvel, enjoying proximity to Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai due to a suburban train network run by Central Railway, leads with 1,426 active cases, followed by 974 in Alibag, and Poladpur at the bottom with 44 cases, they said.
The district has seen 7,07,989 coronavirus tests so far, of which 4,08,847 were done prior to March 31 this year and the rest between April 1 and May 29.
The mortality rate in Raigad district is 2.36 percent, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poladpur
- Raigad
- Central Railway
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Alibag
- Navi Mumbai
- Thane
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients
Mumbai: 4 held for trying to extort money on pretext of breach of COVID-19 norms
Amid spike in COVID-related deaths, Mumbai's Muslim graveyard on verge of closure due to shortage of land
Cyclone Tauktae: Districts on Maharashtra's Konkan coast asked to review preparedness
Cyclone Tauktae: Amit Shah reviews preparedness with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman-Diu administrator