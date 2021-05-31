Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Monday traded up by 0.67 per cent at Rs 771.60 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 5.10, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 771.60 per kg in a business turnover of 4,059 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

