Gold gains Rs 195 on firm global trends

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:21 IST
Gold rose by Rs 195 to Rs 48,608 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following a gain in the precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,413 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,536 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 195 with strong COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,905 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.95 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

