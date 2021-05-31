Pocket HRMS goes vocal for local: Now available in six regional Indian languages

MUMBAI, India, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for regional languages has increased in recent times with companies and their employees going vocal for local. Pocket HRMS is pleased to announce the availability of the software with multiple user interface language preferences viz. Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Pocket HRMS is committed to making HR tools more accessible, user friendly and easy to consume by supporting even more languages in the future.

Pocket HRMS is helping over 1000 customers in India to automate the best HR practices while providing easy information access to employees on Any device, Anywhere, and at Anytime. Providing support for regional languages is in line with Pocket HRMS' vision to make modern HRMS more accessible to HR teams and employees alike. This update would provide a boost to companies that are focusing on implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) workforce management and help them achieve set DEI objectives. It will also greatly benefit companies that are looking to leverage the surge in the work from home model and hire employees from remote regions. Further, it serves as a useful way to personalize dashboards and provide increased flexibility to the employees who want to use the software in their preferred language of choice.

Advertisement

''India is a diversity powerhouse that comes with a deep variety of regional languages and user preferences in consuming HR related information. We aim to provide the best user experience to HR teams and employees with our pan India presence and are thrilled to offer the best HR software now with added regional languages support. This will help employers in boosting employee engagement and allow for seamless companywide communications between employees and HR teams. Plus, this will enable the workforce with more flexibility in how they interact with each other and use HRMS in their daily schedule,'' said Mr. Jitendra Somani, CEO at Pocket HRMS. ''In keeping with the times, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and are looking to add new features along with support for more languages,'' he added.

Pocket HRMS already supports statutory Payslip language requirements with Payslips available in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. This latest update from Pocket HRMS follows their recent releases that included employee vaccination management and AI-based attendance management. Customers looking for a leading modern HRMS with multi-language support can utilize Pocket HRMS that supports Indian regional languages and helps make technology available to employees at all levels of the corporate Pyramid.

About Pocket HRMS Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are ensuring the best in customer service, cost effectiveness, and powerful module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an innovative employee vaccination management, improved AI-based attendance system, and an AI chatbot- smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR which is one of the first implementation of its kind in the HR domain.

To learn more, contact us: www.pockethrms.com | SMS SAGE to 56767 | sales@sagesoftware.co.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438866/Pocket_HRMS_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522002/Pocket_HRMS_Localization.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)