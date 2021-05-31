PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd Reported Revenue of ₹6,213 cr with PAT growth of 83% in FY21

BENGALURU, India, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd. a leading global plug and play design-led platform offering product development, sourcing, virtual manufacturing & supply chain platforms catering to leading brands and retailers globally, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended March 31st, 2021.

FY21 Compared with FY20 (Consolidated): • Revenues from operations for the full year ended March 31st, 2021 stood at ₹6,213 crore as compared to ₹6,648 crore in FY20 • The Company's Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) stands at ₹230 crore in FY21, as against ₹186 crore in FY20. The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 3.7% in FY21 vs 2.8% in FY20 • Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹170 crore for FY21 as compared to ₹91 crore in FY20. The Company's PBT margin stood at 2.7% in FY21 vs 1.4% in FY20 • Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹148 crore for FY21 as against ₹81 crore in FY20. The Company'PAT margin doubled to 2.4% vs 1.2% in FY20 • Earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended FY21 stood at Rs.32.37 • The Company has declared a Dividend of ₹15.75 per share translating into 49% payout based on EPS, subject to shareholder approval • The Company clocked ROCE's of 22.1% and ROE's of 22% in FY211 Quarter ended 31st March 2021 The Company reported topline of ₹1,765 cr in Q4FY21, recording a growth of 9% vs Q3FY21. EBITDA increased by 27% from ₹76 cr in Q3FY21 to ₹97 cr in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax increased by 31% to ₹81cr in Q4FY21 vs Q3FY21.

1Adjusted for dividend; ROCE based on Net Capital Employed Mr. Deepak Seth, Chairman, PDS Multinational Fashions Limited stated, ''Last year posed quite a lot of challenges due to the unprecedented impact of COVID on the business and life in general. However, I am extremely proud that the entire PDS team has faced the rough waters and has come out stronger. As we move ahead in our journey of growth and profitability, I strongly believe we are well placed to distribute steady-state dividends to our shareholders.'' Mr. Pallak Seth, Vice Chairman, PDS Multinational Fashions Limited commented, ''PDS Multinational has built an integrated global tech-enabled platform through which retailers, brands, and entrepreneurs can leverage and derive scale and agility. We are focussed on maintaining the growth momentum and are constantly evaluating opportunities of expanding our business to new categories, and new geographies thereby enhancing value for our stakeholders.'' Commenting on the results, Mr. Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS Multinational Fashions Limited said, ''PDS has created a resilient business model with robust control and monitoring mechanisms. Despite disruptions of COVID, we have managed to protect our topline and expand margins and profitability. While the UK and Europe, one of our key geographies, faced a prolonged period of lockdown, we have witnessed good traction whenever lockdown was lifted in these markets. Now with the rollout of the vaccination and opening up of stores, we believe the growth in these markets will be restored. Further, we are proactively & cautiously making inroads into new geographies including the US, South Africa, Australia amongst others. PDS has on-boarded senior business heads to drive business in new geographies, categories, and customers.'' PDS has created an asset-light business model supported by strong financials and a highly experienced leadership team. The platform has a global footprint and operates with a well-diversified base of marquee customers across geographies. The Company has created end-to-end capabilities in design/product development, multi-product/multi-country sourcing reducing time to market, and providing cost-effectiveness to its customers. The PDS platform is supported by cutting-edge technological solutions providing tools for agility.

PDS has successfully demonstrated robust growth, profitability, and returns on capital employed for its sourcing business. The focus over the next 12-18 months is on further strengthening our capabilities in our manufacturing facilities by driving higher orders, cross leveraging group business, and increasing efficiencies.

Sustainability including compliance and ethics is one of the key building blocks of the PDS platform. PDS has a keen focus on promoting sustainable materials, low-impact manufacturing, and investing in a sharing circular economy. In line with this strategy, PDS has announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Yellow Octopus (www.yellow-octopus.com), a leading company providing commercial sustainability solutions to the fashion industry. Yellow Octopus in association with marquee global retailers and brands is focused on transforming the fashion industry from a Linear to Circular Economy Model.

PDS platform is well poised to consolidate and strengthen its position in the global landscape.

About PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd. (www.pdsmultinational.com) PDS Multinational Fashions Limited operates an integrated design-led platform offering product development, sourcing, virtual manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers Worldwide. The Company operates a vast global network covering over 50 offices, 22 countries, and over 3,000 associates and 5,000 associates & factory workers worldwide.

The Company reported consolidated revenues of Rs.6,213cr in fiscal 2020-21, an increase of 1.3x over the last five years. Further, Profit after tax has increased at a 5-year CAGR of 40%, with a ROCE of 22% in 2020-21. Notwithstanding the business disruptions caused due to COVID pandemic, the Company is taking steps to minimize the impact and ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners, and communities.

The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd. (538730) and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (PDSMFL).

DISCLAIMER: Certain statements that are made in the Press Release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like significant changes in economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, inflation, litigation, etc. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and discussions; and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

