EU executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.

The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonize travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when traveling from one EU country to another.

