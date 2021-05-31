Kaizzen Ranked as 4th Fastest Growing PR Agency Globally by PRovoke

Ranked Fastest Growing agency in India for the 2nd consecutive year NEW DELHI, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizzen, India's leading independent PR and Digital Agency, has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.

Even during a difficult year like 2020, Kaizzen clocked an impressive 64% growth, earning it the 4th spot in the global list and 2nd position in the overall Asia-Pacific list of fastest growing PR agencies, up from 7th position Globally and 3rd position in Asia-Pacific last year. Interestingly, Kaizzen is the only Indian agency in the global list.

Celebrating the accomplishment, Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen said,''We at Kaizzen are beyond ecstatic to be among the fastest-growing PR agencies in the world and the fastest in India. It is a privilege to be a part of the PRovoke Fast Movers list for the second time in a row. The feat is a testimony of our constant hard work and passion to be the best in our endeavors even during the pandemic. We are at number 4 this year and motivated to be on the top spot globally very soon. This achievement has come at a time when we need the most encouragement as the world continues to brave the pandemic.'' ''I would like to wholeheartedly thank my colleagues, all the existing and new clients and an ever-expanding Kaizzen family, without whom this wouldn't have been possible,'' Vineet added.

Previously known as the Holmes Report, PRovoke Media is one of the most credible platforms for the Global PR industry. In addition to their rankings, they are also known for World's largest and most sought after public relations competition - the SABRE Awards, that recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation in North America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region. For the complete PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021, click on: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2021-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers 2020 Ranking Link: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2020-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers About Kaizzen Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a leading independent Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, with pan-India operations. Kaizzen has worked with prestigious international and Indian brands and has received various industry awards and accolades for campaigns undertaken for its clients. Kaizzen has also been recognized as the 'Mid-Sized PR Agency 2020' by ET Kaleido Awards and the IPRCCA 'Specialist Consultancy of the Year 2019'. The agency offers cross-sector expertise including Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Technology & Telecom, Infrastructure & Real Estate, IT, Auto, Education, Pharma & Healthcare, Startups, Sports, and Government & Embassy led campaigns, amongst others. Kaizzen is a full-service agency offering solutions across traditional media, social & digital media and influencer engagement. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522016/Kaizzen_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

