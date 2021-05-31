UPL appoints Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ (Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand), the company said in a statement. Dobhal was previously the Head of UPL's agro-formulation business. He has a rich experience of over 20 years in the field of agri-business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)