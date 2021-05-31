Left Menu

UPL appoints Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, the company said in a statement. Dobhal was previously the Head of UPLs agro-formulation business.

31-05-2021
Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ (Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand), the company said in a statement. Dobhal was previously the Head of UPL's agro-formulation business. He has a rich experience of over 20 years in the field of agri-business.

