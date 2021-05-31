UPL appoints Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India
Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, the company said in a statement. Dobhal was previously the Head of UPLs agro-formulation business.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ (Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand), the company said in a statement. Dobhal was previously the Head of UPL's agro-formulation business. He has a rich experience of over 20 years in the field of agri-business.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asia
- Ashish Dobhal
- ASEANZ
- Sameer Tandon
- New Zealand
- Australia
- India
- UPL Ltd
- Dobhal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia treasurer sticks by plan to reopen border in mid-2022
Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022
Cricket-Australia board open to new information on ball-tampering scandal
Indian women likely to tour Australia in September
IPL 2021: Australian contingent in Maldives to land back home on Monday