Monthly GST return filing deadline extended till June 26

The government on Monday said the deadline for filing monthly GST sales returns for May has been extended by 15 days till June 26.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, on May 28 had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of COVID-19.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a series of tweets listed out the various relaxations extended by the Council.

The due date for furnishing details of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of May 2021 is extended by 15 days. The extended due date is June 26, CBIC said.

Businesses file GSTR-1, giving details of supplies made during the month, by the 11th day of the subsequent month. For payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Form GSTR-3B is filed by businesses in a staggered manner between 20th-24th day of the succeeding month.

The GST Council also approved extending by three months till July 31 the due date for filing annual returns for fiscal 2020-21 by composition dealers.

''Due date for furnishing annual return in Form GSTR-4 for FY 2020-21 to be extended to July 31, 2021,'' CBIC said, adding relevant notifications to give effect to these relaxations would be issued in due course.

Also, taxpayers who are registered under the Companies Act have been permitted to furnish GST returns by using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) instead of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) till August 31, 2021.

