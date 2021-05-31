2 killed after motorcycles collide in UP
PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were killed and as many injured after two motorcycles collided here on Monday, police said.
The incident took place near Belha Mod here, they said.
Advertisement
Ram Kumar (19) and Maina Devi (40) were killed on the spot when the two motorcycles collided, the police said.
The injured, Rajesh Kumar and Krishna Kumar, were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajesh Kumar
- Belha Mod
- Krishna Kumar
- Ram Kumar
- Maina Devi
Advertisement