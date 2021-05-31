Left Menu

2 killed after motorcycles collide in UP

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:32 IST
2 killed after motorcycles collide in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and as many injured after two motorcycles collided here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Belha Mod here, they said.

Ram Kumar (19) and Maina Devi (40) were killed on the spot when the two motorcycles collided, the police said.

The injured, Rajesh Kumar and Krishna Kumar, were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021