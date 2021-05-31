Left Menu

Canara Bank appoints S K Majumdar as chief financial officer

31-05-2021
State-owned Canara Bank on Monday said it has appointed S K Majumdar as its chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

''S K Majumdar, general manager of the bank has been designated as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank with immediate effect from May 31, 2021 in place of V Ramachandra, chief general manager,'' Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Majumdar, 52, is a chartered accountant and cost accountant by qualification. He has over 21 years' experience in banking in various capacities and departments.

He has been associated with the bank since January 2000, said the lender.

Canara Bank scrip closed at Rs 160.75 apiece on BSE, down by 0.68 per cent from its previous close.

