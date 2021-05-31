Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Left Menu

The aviation authority had banned airlines registered in Belarus from using Cyprus's airspace and airports from May 28, a transport ministry spokesperson said. Most of Belarus's neighbors and many other European nations have banned Belarusian national airline Belavia flights in anger over the forced landing of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:46 IST
Representative image
  Cyprus

Cyprus has closed its airspace to flights from Belarus, joining a list of European Union nations imposing restrictions following the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk on May 23. The aviation authority had banned airlines registered in Belarus from using Cyprus's airspace and airports from May 28, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

Most of Belarus's neighbors and many other European nations have banned Belarusian national airline Belavia flights in anger over the forced landing of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board. The same advisory prohibits Cyprus-registered airlines from entering Belarusian airspace, or flights to and from Belarus. All flights to Belarus have been suspended.

A scheduled Belavia flight from Minsk to Cyprus's Larnaca airport on May 29 was canceled, another source said. The restrictions do not apply in the case of humanitarian or medical emergencies.

