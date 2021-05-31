Orange Bissau inaugurates first mobile network in village of Bijimita

Orange Bissau (Orange-Bissau.com) inaugurates the first antenna in the village of Bijimita (Quinhamel sector) under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau Mr General Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange Bissau, Ministers, Ambassadors, notables, and dignitaries of Guinea Bissau.

This inauguration marks:

the complete modernization of the existing 3G + / 4G network of Orange Bissau, which will offer the entire population an incomparable experience of the telecommunications network: calls, internet browsing, Orange money

the extension of Orange Bissau's 2G/3G rural coverage to more than 1,000 villages, with the deployment of 150 new antennas perfectly suited to our environment.

This large investment of 13.4 billion FCFA demonstrates the strong commitment of the Orange Group to contribute to the socio-economic development of Guinea Bissau, particularly in the telecommunications sector, digitization, and financial inclusion.

150 new antennas will be deployed throughout Guinea Bissau, thus opening up more than 1,000 villages in all regions of Guinea Bissau.

With the deployment of this vast network modernization and extension program, we will guarantee the populations of Guinea Bissau the availability of the latest-generation 3G + and 4G network.

Orange Bissau remains committed to continuing its efforts to give Bissau-Guineans national coverage and a modernized network while contributing to the country's digital transformation.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 130 million customers as of March 31, 2021. With €5.8 billion in turnover in 2020, Orange MEA is the Group's main growth region. Orange Money, with its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer, is available in 17 countries and has 50 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

(With Inputs from APO)