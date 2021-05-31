Core sector output growth in April at 56 pc on low-base

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors rose by 56 per cent in April due to a low base effect, government data released on Monday showed. Figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also showed sequential decline in core sector output at 15 per cent last month on account of Covid-19's second wave.

In April last year, the eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 37.9 per cent. This year, there was a sharp jump in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity in April.

The production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity moved up by 25 per cent, 30.9 per cent, 400 per cent, 548.8 per cent and 38.7 per cent respectively as against minus 19.9 per cent, minus 24.2 per cent, minus 82.8 per cent, minus 85.2 per cent and minus 22.9 per cent in the same month of last year. Coal, and fertiliser segments also recorded positive growth but crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent as against minus 6.4 per cent in April 2020. (ANI)

