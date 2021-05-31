Left Menu

Vedanta rolls out vaccination prog for employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:09 IST
Vedanta rolls out vaccination prog for employees
Vedanta on Monday announced the launch of mega vaccination drive across its locations to cover all employees, their families and business partners and stressed that more than 1.2 lakh people will be vaccinated under the programme.

The company has received 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and employees and family members are being inoculated across business units, Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta is procuring an additional two lakh doses to complete the inoculation plan, which covers business partners, along with family members, it said.

The company is spending around Rs 12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family, it said.

''Our vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated. We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country's vaccination programme,'' Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the process of unlocking Delhi has proved to be a futile exercise because construction activities, factories, and shops on the other side are complementing each other and in the absence of opening of the market, the unlock can be termed as half baked.

''Traders across Delhi are highly disappointed because they were expecting that shops will open from today in a phased manner to revive the business activities and was logical too,'' it said in a statement.

