Vedanta rolls out vaccination prog for employees

Vedanta on Monday announced the launch of mega vaccination drive across its locations to cover all employees, their families and business partners and stressed that more than 1.2 lakh people will be vaccinated under the programme.

The company has received 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and employees and family members are being inoculated across business units, Vedanta said in a statement.

Advertisement

Vedanta is procuring an additional two lakh doses to complete the inoculation plan, which covers business partners, along with family members, it said.

The company is spending around Rs 12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family, it said.

''Our vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated. We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country’s vaccination programme,'' Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said. * * * * * * CAIT urges Delhi CM to review unlocking process * Domestic traders' body CAIT on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the process of unlocking and allow markets to start operations.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the process of unlocking Delhi has proved to be a futile exercise because construction activities, factories, and shops on the other side are complementing each other and in the absence of opening of the market, the unlock can be termed as half baked.

''Traders across Delhi are highly disappointed because they were expecting that shops will open from today in a phased manner to revive the business activities and was logical too,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)