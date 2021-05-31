Rupee logs 1st fall in four days, slips 17 paise to 72.62/USD

Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee on Monday tumbled by 17 paise to close at 72.62 against the American currency as stronger US dollar against key rivals and surging crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 72.38 a dollar and hit an intra-day high of 72.34 and a low of 72.65 during the day.

Paring all its intra-day gains, the rupee closed at 72.62, registering a decline of 17 paise over its previous close of 72.45 a dollar.

Advertisement

On a monthly basis, the domestic unit has gained 149 paise or 2.01 per cent over the US dollar in May.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 90.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.06 per cent to USD 69.45 per barrel.

According to Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee depreciated amid “strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices. Further, traders remained cautious ahead of key macro-economic data”.

Additionally, market participants remained vigilant ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting. ''However, sharp fall was prevented on positive domestic markets and as nations daily COVID-19 cases declined. Rupee may trade in the range of 72.25 to 73.30 in next couple of sessions,'' Mukadam added.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said , ''The Indian rupee erased the intraday gains and ended near the day's low against the dollar, probably on the back of RBI’s presence and month-end demand from importers.'' Initially, the local unit strengthened to 72.34 against the US dollar tracking positive domestic equities improved sentiments amid a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 514.56 points or 1 per cent higher at 51,937.44, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 147.15 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 15,582.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,412.39 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)