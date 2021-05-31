Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group Onboards Mr. Shivdutt Das as the Managing Director & CEO for its Healthcare Business

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Chairman of the group, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil has made an announcement on behalf of the board the appointment of Mr. Shivdutt Das as the Managing Director and CEO for their healthcare business w.e.f 1st June 2021. He shall be spearheading the special purpose vehicle Zodiac HealotronicsPvt. Ltd. created for the acquisition of Grand Port hospital, Mumbai and its further expansion into medical college and other ancillary healthcare services. The group intends to make this one of the flagship projects and build this as a centre of excellence with a one thousand bed super speciality hospital, medical college, other paramedical and nursing education and associated plans of other business lines in the space of healthcare. Located at the heart of Mumbai in Wadala, this setup has an ambition to become a landmark institution for Mumbai.

Shivdutt in his professional career of last 22 years has been in leadership roles with marquee organisations like United Spirits, ICICI Prudential, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, TATA AIA Life Insurance, Reliance Life Insurance and done advisory services with many other companies of high repute in last 5 years. He had been associated with the group for the last few months as an independent consultant and we are happy to make this relationship stronger with this decision. Dr. Patil said, “We are sure with a proven track record of success, understanding of large-scale projects and commitment to build a robust business, the group will benefit from his addition in the leadership team. This is a good beginning towards adding fresh talent into the organisation.” The D Y Patil Group is one of the largest educational groups in the country. Padma Shri Dr. D Y Patil founded it in the year 1983. It has over 200 Institutes of learning along with its six universities‚ based out of Navi Mumbai‚ Pune and Kolhapur. The group runs three hospitals and provides affordable healthcare and medical attention to scores of needy people. The D Y Patil International Cricket Stadium at Mumbai is rated as one of the 6 best stadiums in the world and amongst the best sporting facilities in India. www.dypatil.com, www.grandporthospital.in. Image: Mr. Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group Healthcare.

