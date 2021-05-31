Cybersecurity Firm TAC Security Announced All Employees Will Be Vaccinated by June 30th

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India TAC Security, a San Francisco-based Cybersecurity and Risk & Vulnerability Management Company has announced their entire workforce to be vaccinated by June 30th, 2021, and extending all possible efforts to get its employees and their dependents vaccinated.

The statement from the company said, ''TAC Security’s highest priority is the health and well-being of its colleagues, and in line with this ethos, earlier this year TAC Security announced to cover the cost of Covid vaccines of all employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all Government-approved protocols.'' “TAC Security announced Covid-19 insurance for entire employees will be provided by company. The company is extending all possible efforts to get its employees and their dependents vaccinated,” said, Lt. Gen Singha, Director Govt. & Global Affair at TAC Security.

Last year in 2020, TAC Security provided support to their employees Working from Home during pandemic, i:e • Employees working from home; Internet cost paid by the company.

• Employees working from home; using sanitizers to fight the virus, paid by the company.

• Employees working from home; breakfast to dinner including snacks, the cost paid by the company.

• Employees working from home; traveling to and fro to their respective hometowns, the cost paid by the company.

• By June 30th entire workforce of TAC Security will be vaccinated and would be able to join the office if required.

About TAC Security TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in vulnerability management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

